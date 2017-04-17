UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Catie Jett

Senior / Basketball

Senior Catie Jett, daughter of Sonya and Mike Jett, has been a member of the Ravenwood High School Girls Varsity Basketball team.

With two older brothers who played basketball, it wasn’t long before Jett followed in their footsteps and started playing herself. Not only were her brothers involved in the sport, but her Dad coached all of her recreational teams as she grew up. Jett played as a guard for the Ravenwood team and plays on a travel team.

Jett can’t remember a time in which she wasn’t involved with basketball. It was a sport that she simply liked better than any of the others that she tried. Basketball, she says, taught her how to work with others. Her teammates and the desire to have a good season inspire her to train and work harder at games. The Ravenwood team was small this year, but hard-working and hoping to make a big impact. They were in the Top 3 at the Beech Tournament.

Basketball Coach Mariska Harris said, “Catie is our team’s second leading scorer and rebounder. She has really shown great confidence in her offensive game since our Christmas tournament at Beech, where she scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds. When she is a threat on the offensive end, we are a much better team!”

Jett also plays on a travel team with the Tennessee Shock. The play mostly within Tennessee, but have also played games around the Southeast. The travel team is definitely more competitive than her school team and the school team is friendlier. Jett enjoys both styles of playing, but playing with her friends at home and school are really what inspire her.

In addition to basketball, Jett is a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and the National Honor Society.

She attends Tusculum Church of Christ and is involved with their Youth Group. She has participated in local community service events with them and has taken a mission trip to Jamaica.

Jett plans to attend the University of Tennessee and major in business. She is considering a career in marketing.