Unemployment drops across state, led by Middle Tennessee

Unemployment dropped below 3 percent in much of Middle Tennessee from March to April, with the region enjoying the lowest unemployment rates in the state.

Williamson County had an April rate of 2.6 percent, compared to 3.3 percent in March and 3.0 percent in April, 2016.

According to figures from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Davidson County (2.7 percent), Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner (2.9 percent) all dipped below 3 percent from March to April. Maury County went from 3.9 percent to 3.0 percent.

Davidson County had the lowest unemployment among Tennessee’s major municipalities, having dropped from 3.4 percent. Knox County’s rate is 3.2 percent, decreasing from March’s 3.9 percent. Hamilton County declined from its previous month’s rate of 4.5 to 3.6 percent and Shelby County has an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent rate, a decrease from 5.3 percent.

The state as a whole improved by four-tenths of a percentage point, the state rate is 4.7 percent for April. The national rate fell a tenth of percentage point to 4.4 percent.