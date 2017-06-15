Unemployment in state at lowest rate since March 2001

Unemployment in Tennessee dropped from April’s revised rate of 4.7 percent to a May rate of 4.0 percent, a drop called remarkable by Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips.

“May’s unemployment rate is notable for a couple of reasons,” Phillips said in announcing the figures. “It’s the lowest rate Tennessee has seen in about 20 years, which is outstanding, and the state figure is now lower than the national average.”

Declining one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month, the national preliminary rate now stands at 4.3 percent.

The last time Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.0 percent or less was March 2001, after reaching 3.9 percent in February 2001.

In a year’s time, Tennessee’s unemployment rate has decreased six-tenths of a percentage point from last year’s 4.6 percent. The nation’s rate fell less than half a percentage point from 4.7 to 4.3 percent.

“While the statewide numbers look good for May, we know there are still several distressed counties across Tennessee and we need to focus on the unemployed workers in those areas,” Commissioner Phillips said. “I am anticipating next week’s county-by-county numbers to see how those parts of the state fared last month.”

Nonfarm employment totals decreased by 200 jobs from April to May. The largest decreases occurred in the transportation/warehousing/ utilities, educational services, and retail trade industries.​

During the past year, 57,500 jobs have been added to nonfarm employment. The largest increases are credited to professional/business services, trade/transportation/ utilities, and mining/logging/construction.