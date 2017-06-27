United Way awards $2 million in grants to partner agencies

UNITED WAY OF WILLIAMSON COUNTY

United Way of Williamson County’s board of directors recently announced the recipients of more than $2 million in 2017-2018 program grants from the organization’s Community Care Fund.

The grants ranging from $347,000 to STARS, which serves students in Middle Tennessee with programs addressing violence, substance abuse and other issues; to $5,000 for Gentry’s Education Center at the Storefront, which provides tutoring and enrichment and other education programs.

The grants are the culmination of a months-long allocations process with more than 60 community volunteers serving on Citizens Review Panels. The goal of this process, which includes in-depth vetting of each applicant program’s administration, finances and effectiveness, is to ensure donor resources create the strongest impact on the individuals who comprise Williamson County and on the community as a whole.

“Our Citizens Review Panel volunteers live and/or work in this community, so they see its most pressing needs,” said United Way of Williamson County President and CEO Pam Bryant, in a press release announcing the grants. “These insights are crucial to ensuring Community Care Fund program investments create lasting solutions for our community’s Health, Education and Financial Stability needs.”

This year, volunteers allocated the most funding for Health-related programs at $1,381,911, or 69 percent of the total funds. This investment supports the community’s most vulnerable, providing access to health care, therapies, in-home assistance and supports needed to improve wellbeing and safety.

Education programs received $389,536 – 19 percent of the total fund – to remove barriers to learning and prepare students for successful, independent and productive futures.

Income-related programs help community members build more stable lives through job skills training and additional resources to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency. This year, volunteers allocated $242,000, or 12 percent of the total fund, to reduce the burdens of financial need.

With each of these investments, United Way of Williamson County’s Community Care Fund is investing in long-term, sustainable change for the community’s collective well-being. To view the details of this year’s community investments, visit uwwc.org/communityinvestments/.