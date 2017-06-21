United Way scavenger hunt leads to many surprises

BY A.J. DUGGER III

United Way of Williamson County always finds a unique way to attract participants to its annual United Way Day of Action; this year it was a scavenger hunt throughout Williamson County.

The winning team will receive four tickets to the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin on Sept. 23 and 24.

Ten teams of four participated in the 24-hour scavenger hunt, which began at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, and concludes on Thursday, June 22 at a.m. Among the teams was the Mutchnik family, consisting of David and Missy along with their teenager daughter Grace and family dog Barkley. (Dogs count as participants).

“It’s the first time we’ve done this,” said David Mutchnik. “I … found out about it through the Franklin Homepage about a month ago. We thought it would be a fun thing to try.”

The scavenger hunt works on a point system, and each team earns a point for completing the objective assigned to them.

The Mutchniks began their journey at 9 a.m. completing different tasks at a variety of destinations throughout the day. Among their objectives was weeding in a garden at the Center of Living and Learning in Franklin.

“We were put to work for 20 minutes and got to know a little bit more about mentally challenged adults and learning new job skills,” Mutchnik said.

The family also spent time in Downtown Franklin, taking photos at tourist locations and making donations to partner programs of United Way.

“We donated paper towels to one place, and I remember we donated some jars of peanut butter to Grace Works Ministries,” Mutchnik said.

In addition to their already scheduled objectives, Facebook would challenge the teams with “pop-up challenges” throughout the day.

“We had to keep an eye on the Facebook page. The pop-up challenges were random,” he said.

Among the pop-up challenges were “perform a random act of kindness” and “try to have everyone in your group squeeze into a tight space.”

“The last assignment is to have all of your pictures posted to the Facebook page by 8 a.m. tomorrow,” said Mutchnik. “Once that’s done, our assignments will be complete.”

“We hope to do it again next year,” said Debby Rainey, vice president of strategic initiatives at United Way of Williamson County. “The teams are having a great time. I’d also like to thank Leigh Stevens and Melissa Williamson for helping to come up with the list of activities.”

United Way works with non-profits and other businesses to help improve the quality of life for everyone. The winning team of the scavenger hunt will be announced later this week.