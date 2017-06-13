United Way Day of Action scavenger hunt is next week

Each June, United Way hosts a Day of Action event to mobilize volunteers in the community.

This year, the event will feature a 24-hour scavenger hunt that will have teams exploring Williamson County and completing a number of different challenges.

“The Day of Action is a worldwide call to action to voulnteers,” Debby Rainey, the vice president of strategic initiatives at United Way of Williamson County, said. “A day that we set aside where we try to get volunteers involved and connected to the community and United Way.”

Last year’s Day of Action event was a campaign to inform residents about the 211 hotline that people in need can call to get information about services related to housing, health and food access. That hotline is operated by United Way.

This year, United Way staff came up with the idea of a scavenger hunt in hopes of attracting more millennial participants.

Teams of one to four people can sign up at a cost of $10 per person to participate in the hunt. The deadline for registration is Friday, June 16 at noon.

Each team will need to send someone to go to the main office of United Way of Williamson County between 8 a.m. Monday, June 19 and 2 p.m., Tuesday June 20 to pick up a team packet.

The scavenger hunt works on a point system. Each team will get a point for completing the task. Rainey said that she thought it would be possible for all the tasks to be completed outside of work hours.

Additionally, Rainey said the list of challenges and tasks would be posted the night before the scavenger hunt to allow teams time to strategize.

The winning team will be rewarded with four tickets to the Pilgrimage Festival, to be held in Franklin on Sept. 23 and 24.

Although the scavenger hunt is designed to provide a good time to participants, the purpose behind it is deeper than that. That purpose is at the center of United Way’s mission.

“I think the best thing is that all of us every day see so much that needs to be done,” Rainey said of her work at United Way. “There are so many people that need help and sometimes we kind of feel helpless about how to do that. United Way does bring that caring community together to provide assistance and help for people who need that.”

United Way of Williamson County’s Marketing & Communications Specialist Sara McManamy-Johnson elaborated on the work the organization does.

“We try to focus on services that remove barriers to learning and reduce burdens of financial need while supporting the community’s most vulnerable,” she said. “You’ll see a lot of the programs we’re involved with tend to focus on education or financial stability or health.”

The event is open to anyone. Online registration for the scavenger hunt is available here.