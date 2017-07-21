Upcoming RHS summer wrestling camp focuses on technique

Ravenwood High School Coach Gary Almquist and members of the RHS Wrestling Team are hosting a summer wrestling camp August 2-4 from 3 – 5 p.m. This camp is for all incoming 6-12 graders.

Wrestlers will be shown basic takedown, pin holds, reversals and other moves necessary to thrive on the mat. This will not be a conditioning camp, but will have a learning emphasis.

Registration will open at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the RHS Auxiliary Gym. The cost is $50 per camper and includes a camp T-shirt. Scholarships are available.

This camp is perfect for students planning to join a wrestling team or for veteran team members to home their skills.

For more information contact rotaryreports@comcast.net