Upcoming Riverfront project is hot topic at BOMA meeting

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Opinions and concerns over the Ladd Park and Riverfront park developments bounced all over the round-table at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting at City Hall on Thursday evening.

There was criticism over the Ladd Park Development project due to the way the designs currently look.

Some argued they wanted to see more variety in the lot sizes and garage placement. There was a popular opinion among the BOMA members that if the objective is to build an attractive neighborhood, then there needs to be more variety in its design. Others said the design looks too much like other houses in the general area.

The Riverfront development plan for a new park and trail was also discussed in-depth.

After extensively reaching out through television, social media, and word of mouth, The Riverfront organization held an open-house in February. Two hundred people attended and, because of demand, the event was divided into two segments. This also made it easier to have more one-on-one conversations with citizens. At the open-house, there were conversations among three stakeholder groups, residents, property owners and 15 business owners.

The result of the open-house included 1,256 surveys completed in over six weeks with more than 5,000 comments.

There were three options that were provided regarding the Riverfront development plan:

make no change to the zoning ordinance,

expand sage for non-residential properties with nonconforming rights in the flood plan (no overnight stays),

amend the character area overlay district within the study area to allow development within the floodplain with uses determined by BOMA.

The third option got the most positive feedback, as it offered the most flexibility.

It still has not been decided what side of the river the property will be placed, although members of the community have stated that they would like the trail to be by the river in a natural green setting.

No action was taken on either project.