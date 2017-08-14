UPDATE: Fire truck t-boned vehicle, struck utility pole in fatal Nolensville crash

By ASHLEY COKER

An Arrington fire truck t-boned a young mother’s car, knocking it into a large construction vehicle in a fatal crash in Nolensville Thursday.

Nikki Walden was killed when the truck collided with her vehicle.

The accident happened on Nolensville Road, near its intersection with York Road.

Walden, of Smyrna, was killed in the crash. She had three small children.

“The fire vehicle struck the passenger car in the passenger side door,” Nolensville Police Chief Troy Huffines said. “The passenger vehicle then left the roadway striking a road grader tire with the rear trunk.”

The fire truck then struck a small utility pole.

It is unclear if the fire truck was responding to am emergency call.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Public information is limited at this time due to the ongoing nature of investigation.

Walden’s sister-in-law Morgan Leigh Walden created a GoFundMe to assist the family during this time.

Visit the family’s GoFundMe page here to donate or send condolences.