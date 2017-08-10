Use this list to get your kid ready for college

By LEENA KOLLAR

It’s time! Time to send your no-longer-a-baby baby off to the big leagues- better known as college.

For some parents, this is a joyous time, as their children spread their wings and get their first real taste of independence. For other parents, this is a sad time where their children are no longer living under their roof and the realization of their impending adulthood hits hard.

No matter how you’re feeling about sending your big kid off to school, you want to make sure you send them off as prepared as possible.

Use this printable packing list to make sure your college bound babe has everything he or she needs to tackle college life, whether they are living on campus or in an apartment nearby. Head to How to Nest For Less to download and print this list. And don’t forget to take a deep breath. Your child will be fine, and your bank account will eventually replenish itself…even if you aren’t alive to see it happen. Happy packing!