Vanderbilt Coaches Caravan makes first stop near Brentwood

The 2017 Vanderbilt Coaches Caravan, which kicks off Wednesday, April 26 with a stop near Brentwood, will feature five public events in the region through late May.
The first stop, scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Corner Pub located at 710 Old Hickory Boulevard just north of Brentwood, will feature football head coach Derek Mason, men’s basketball head coach Bryce Drew, women’s golf head coach Greg Allen, women’s soccer head coach Darren Ambrose and bowling head coach John Williamson.
Events are also scheduled in Madison, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna and Nashville.
At each Caravan stop, Vanderbilt fans will have a chance to mingle with Commodore coaches to chat about what’s ahead for Vanderbilt athletics. Select coaches will be available for autograph sessions at each stop. Inflatables, cornhole games and enter-to-win contests will also be featured at some locations. “The Caravan is an excellent opportunity for coaches to personally share with our fans the vision of each of our programs, along with that of Vanderbilt Athletics,” said Mason.