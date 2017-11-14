Vanderbilt now operating 14 Walgreens retail health clinics

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) announced Tuesday that it is officially operating and providing clinical services at 14 retail health clinics within Walgreens stores located across Middle Tennessee.

The clinics build upon the continued relationship between Walgreens and Vanderbilt Health, which has included infusion services provided throughout the Middle Tennessee and Walgreens pharmacy participation in VUMC’s clinically-integrated network.

The clinics include one in Franklin, one in Nipper’s Corner, just north of Brentwood, and one in Smyrna, just east of Nolensville.

Following several months in transition, the clinics at these locations are now an extension of the Vanderbilt Health System. Each new clinic is now called Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens.

At these 14 Walgreens locations throughout Middle Tennessee, patients are now able to see Vanderbilt Health clinicians seven days a week, including evenings, giving patients the option to access a variety of health care services without an appointment. Among the available services are laboratory tests and treatments for common conditions such as bronchitis, bladder infections, flu, nausea and vomiting, sinus issues, seasonal allergies, sore throat and minor wounds.

The clinics in this area are:

5555 Edmondson Pike (at Old Hickory Boulevard, Nipper’s Corner)

9100 Carothers Parkway, Franklin (Near Bakers Bridge Avenue)

400 Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna (East of Nolensville).