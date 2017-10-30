Vanderbilt nurse collects $50,000 lottery prize on behalf of co-workers

TENNESSEE EDUCATION LOTTERY

A group of 11 co-workers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center will share a $50,000 Powerball prize just “two or three” months after they began playing together.

The group’s representative, Dana Fulton, is a nurse who claimed the group’s prize on Friday.

“We’ve just started playing together, and I guess it paid off pretty quick!” said Dana.

The group won when their ticket matched 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number on Oct. 11, 2017.

