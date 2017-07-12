Vanderbilt will operate Walgreens walk-in clinics

Walgreens and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced Wednesday morning that a Vanderbilt subsidiary will operate and provide all clinical services at 14 retail health clinics within Walgreens stores across Middle Tennessee.

The existing Healthcare Clinics at these locations, currently managed by Walgreens, are planned to transition to VUMC in November, and will be an extension of the Vanderbilt Health System. The clinics will be known as Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens. Walgreens will continue to manage these clinic locations until the transition.

The clinics include one in Franklin, and one in Nipper’s Corner, just north of Brentwood.

“We are pleased to announce this new collaborative relationship with Walgreens, which reflects the efforts of both our organizations to make high-quality health care services more accessible and coordinated for patients living throughout Middle Tennessee,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, M.D., deputy chief executive officer and chief health system officer for VUMC. “Walgreens is a widely recognized industry leader and we look forward to sharing with them our commitment to improve the health of those we serve.”

Patients will be able to see Vanderbilt Health clinicians seven days a week, including evenings, giving patients the option to access a variety of health care services without an appointment. Among the available services are laboratory tests and treatments for common conditions such as bronchitis, bladder infections, flu, nausea and vomiting, sinus issues, seasonal allergies, sore throat and minor wounds.

“This is a great opportunity for Walgreens to work even closer with Vanderbilt Health,” said Pat Carroll, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens Healthcare Clinics. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to collaborate with community health systems, like Vanderbilt Health, to offer convenient access to affordable healthcare services while helping to ensure a true continuum of care for our patients.”

The clinics in this area are:

5555 Edmondson Pike (at Old Hickory Boulevard, Nipper’s Corner)

9100 Carothers Parkway, Franklin (Near Bakers Bridge Avenue)

400 Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna (East of Nolensville).