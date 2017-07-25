Vanpool system will show off new vehicles in Cool Springs on Friday

The Transportation Management Association Group, TMA, a Franklin-based non-profit that manages VanStar, the regional commuter vanpool program serving hundreds of commuters throughout 14 Middle Tennessee counties, is adding two new vehicle types to their fleet.

VanStar is a state-of-the-art vanpool commuter ridesharing program using dynamic technology to match up commuters and manage a 100-vehicle vanpool fleet. This year, the program is introducing seven passenger Toyota Sienna Minivans in addition to 20 Nissan NV2500 passenger vans as part of the commitment to Williamson County and the Middle Tennessee region.

Based on the current cost of fuel and the use of 10-passenger vans, riders can join vanpools for $75 to $100 per month, according to information on http://vanstar.com/,

“Vanpooling through VanStar is uniquely designed to meet the needs of the Middle Tennessee commuting problem,” said Chase Harper, business development manager of TMA. “It is a form of public transit that most Tennesseans do not know about, but it really has a lot of advantages. It saves wear and tear on personal vehicles for users as well as reduces air pollution and parking and roadway congestion.”

The TMA Group is taking the fleet on the road with street events in Davidson and Williamson County. People can enter a drawing to win a $100 gift card at each location.

VanStar events have been scheduled this week in Nashville, and on Friday the promotion comes to Franklin, along with free ice cream.

The VanStar street team will be on hand from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, July 28, in the parking lot of the Meridian office complex, across from CHS at 2000 Meridian Blvd.

And later, in the same location, Bradley’s Creamery will be serving homemade ice cream from 12:30 – 2 p.m. on Friday, July 28. Potential vanpool riders are invited to come see the team and grab a free sweet treat.

About TMA

The TMA Group (Transportation Management Association), a 501(c)(3), headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is a regional leader in providing strategic, innovative, environmentally sustainable, multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities. To learn more, visit www.vanstar.com.