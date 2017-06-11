Verdict still out on proposal to study the sale of Williamson Medical Center

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The big question for the Williamson County Commission Monday night will be whether or not to research the possibility of selling Williamson Medical Center in order to help fund schools.

The topic has become so hot that even Realtors are getting involved. Lisa Wurth, president of the Williamson County Association of Realtors, sent out an email last week telling members that they should research the option.

“While WCAR neither supports or opposes this idea, we do feel that it might be worth researching as a possible revenue source instead of putting the entire burden on increased property taxes, impact fees, sales tax and the like,” she wrote.

County Commissioner Gregg Lawrence first proposed the idea two weeks ago. Since then, it has moved through three different county committees, but has yet to win approval.

The item has been placed onto the County Commission’s agenda.

The resolution is asking that the commission support forming a task force to investigate selling the hospital for education funding.

The hospital was originally set up in the 1950s. Under it’s current charter, if the county sold the hospital the funds would have to be used for healthcare purposes.

However, recently, the Tennessee General Assembly voted to make a change in the highway fund allowing the county to move some money from gasoline taxes collected in the unincorporated part of the county to be placed elsewhere.

Lawrence has said he is looking to see if the Tennessee General Assembly could do something similar in Williamson County.

The commission meets at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Williamson County Administrative Complex.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.