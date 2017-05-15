Vet Tech graduates honored in pinning ceremony

Front row from left are: Amber Ingram, Laura Pierce, Ricky Watkins, Cynthia Riddley, Bailey Frazier, Lexi Meyer, Kristina Presbitero, Hannah Luna and Emily Bain. Back row from left: Alexis Wright, Logan Whaley, Kelsey Allen, Christina Gaskins, Brandie Miller, Jessica Stacy, Mandy Smithson, Amber Pilkinton, Ashley Rainey, Amy Dillon, Amy Aldrich, Valeria Young, Alexa Anderson, Heather Patton, Catherine Harris, Madi Nichols and Monica Arroyol. // COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Kelsey Allen of Brentwood, Ashley Rainey of Franklin, and Logan Whaley of Spring Hill were among 26 Columbia State Community College veterinary technology program graduates honored in a pinning ceremony May 2.

“This rigorous program meets the growing demands of the professional community for highly-competent, entry-level technicians to assist veterinarians in providing quality care for clients,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, dean of the Health Sciences Division and professor of radiologic technology. “The Vet Tech program at Columbia State offers students a unique opportunity to combine passion and vocation in preparation for rewarding careers.”

A veterinary technician primarily functions as professional technical support to veterinarians, biomedical researchers and other scientists. Qualified veterinary technicians are responsible for clinical pathology, radiology, surgical assisting, office and hospital management and other related duties.

Columbia State has one of only five vet tech programs in the state of Tennessee. This program is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association and offers students the opportunity to become a veterinary technician and receive an Associate of Applied Science degree. For additional information, visit http://www.ColumbiaState.edu/ Veterinary-Technology.