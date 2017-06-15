Veteran walking to end “22” makes his way down Natchez Trace

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The thought of walking across America isn’t strange to Joe Copeland.

He says he’s doing it for a cause far greater than him.

“I felt like it was my duty,” Copeland said.

The former Navy Seabee and Iraq veteran was in Williamson County Thursday, pushing his cart along the Natchez Trace Parkway as he heads to the West coast. He’s walking across the United States as a way to raise awareness of veteran’s suicide and post traumatic stress disorder.

He started in Virginia Beach, Va. On March 20 and has already traveled 850 miles. By his side, is his service dog, Molly. His mother, Tonya, joined him in Nashville and plans to walk with him as far as Tupelo, Miss.

“I’m 100 percent behind him,” she said. “I knew he had to do something.”

Copeland joined the Navy in January 2002, right after 9/11, and served until late 2006. He’s honest in his answer of why he joined the Navy.

“I didn’t think I would be put in combat,” he said. “And, I did.”

Seabees are the U.S. Navy’s construction battalions, and they are trained to do construction in combat zones.

Copeland served two tours in Iraq, the first in 2003 and the second in 2005. While in the service, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, known as PTSD.

He has yet to lose anyone personally who committed suicide from PTSD. Though, he said he did have a friend who drowned who was a good swimmer and he thinks it is suspicious.

He wore a shirt as he made his way along the Natchez Trace on Thursday saying, “Veteran’s Lives Matter.”

A 2012 suicide data report by the Department of Veteran Affairs came up with the conclusion there are 22 veteran suicides a day. Copeland said he’s trying to get the word out there about this alarming fact.

“I have people ask me all the time what 22 is,” he said.

As he walks he pushes his bicycle trailer, loaded down with supplies. He has a solar powered cell to charge up his electronics and he constantly posts videos to his Facebook page, he said. So far, he has done more than 150 videos.

He walks 12 to 15 miles a day, but he’s in no hurry, he said. He hopes to reach his final destination of Long Beach, Calif., By next March.

But, if it takes longer, so be it.

“The longer I’m out here, the more awareness I’m going to bring,” he said.

How to follow his journey

You can follow Joe Copeland at www.22joe.com or on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @walktoend22. You can donate at gofundme.com/walktoend-22.