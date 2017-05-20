Veterans nonprofit hopes to grow “Honor Week” annually

REBOOT, a Nashville/Ft. Campbell based organization dedicated to healing combat veterans and first responders from post-traumatic stress, has organized the first Honor Week, which they hope will become annual.

Concluding on Memorial Day, this week-long series of events celebrates veterans, first responders, and all in the community who put themselves in harm’s way for the service of others.

REBOOT operates in more than 50 locations in 23 states with 1,600-plus graduates so far. They offer volunteer-led, faith-based interactive courses that give participants practical solutions for healing the moral injuries of war and re-entering civilian life.

Honor week will feature the following activities:

HONOR WALL – Tuesday, May 23

Visit honorweek.com and submit a name, photo and story of someone who deserves to be honored. In addition to appearing on the Honor Wall online, their names will be read aloud on a nationally syndicated radio program. Selected submissions will also be featured on the Nashville Sign Billboard located at the corner of Broadway and West End. Submissions are free.

GIVE-A-THON on Facebook Live – 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 24

This online streaming show and fundraiser will feature live music, stories from veterans and first responders in our community, great giveaways, and even some comedy. Join the event on Facebook Live at facebook.com/rebootrecovery

SHOCK & HONOR – Unexpected Acts of Kindness – Thursday, May 25

Community members are asked to “shock” those they see in uniform with unexpected acts of kindness – for example, by buying their lunch, offering a word of thanks, or bringing them a coffee.

MEALS TO HEAL WEEKEND – Friday–Monday, May 26–29

Support those who serve by eating at one of our Honor Week restaurant partners. A percentage of sales will be donated to REBOOT Combat Recovery, who helps veterans and first responders find healing from trauma and stress. Participating restaurants so far are

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, 1123 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

San Antonio Taco Company, 416 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203.