Veterans find understanding fellowship as they share memories each Friday at Costco

Photo: Coyle Hazelwood with his wife Ernestine’s high school graduation photo.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Just over 75 years after he rode up to Nashville from his hometown of Pulaski to volunteer for the United States Navy, Coyle Hazelwood sat with several dozen other veterans at the local Costco, enjoying a hotdog.

It was Friday, June 30, and Hazelwood and his fellow veterans were at the Brentwood Costco on Seaboard Lane for the weekly meeting of the Middle Tennessee Veterans Support Group. The organization gives area veterans an opportunity to socialize and share their memories with people who can understand what it means to have been in the service.

At 95, Hazelwood is one of the elder statesmen of the group. He has been coming to the weekly meetings for about five years, after his daughter, Sheree, a Costco shopper, told him about them.

He remembers the beginnings of his World War II experiences well.

“I came up to Nashville on June 22, [1942] and spent the night in the old Sam Davis Hotel and then on June 23” signed up for the Navy, Hazelwood said.

Pretty soon he and a bunch of fellow enlistees were on a four-day train ride to San Diego for basic training. Later they traveled up to Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay.

“It was the most wonderful sight,” Hazelwood said, speaking about the illuminated Bay Bridge he saw when he first got to the Oakland area.

Hazelwood soon joined the crew of LST 476, a landing ship tank responsible for taking soldiers, equipment and supplies to shore. Hazelwood was a member of the “black gang” onboard, so called because they worked down in the engine room where coal was burned.

He spent two years aboard LST 476. The ship was like its own community, even publishing a newsletter, called “The Spirit of ’76.”

One particularly memorable event in Hazelwood’s time in service was an incident kept under wraps for a number of years: the West Loch disaster, also known as the second Pearl Harbor.

LST 476 was part of a convoy headed for Guam on May 21, 1944, when an explosion at Pearl Harbor killed 163 men and damaged or destroyed a number of the 29 LSTs there. Instead of going on to Guam, Hazelwood’s ship was rerouted to help make up for the loss and prepare for the invasion of Saipan. The ship ended up going to Guam a few weeks later.

Like so many soldiers, Hazelwood had his share of close calls. He recalled one time aboard LST 476 when the crew came face to face with several Japanese torpedo planes.

“There’s no way this guy can miss, he’s got us right on target,” Hazelwood remembers thinking when he saw the first Japanese pilot headed their way. At the time, LST 476 was carrying 55 gallon drums of gasoline, hundreds of boxes of ammunition and 100 Marines, Hazelwood said.

Somehow, though, the pilot made an error and did not strike the ship.

“We said, boy we were lucky there,” Hazelwood said.

The relief, though, was short-lived.

“We caught our breath and here comes number two,” Hazelwood said.

Remarkably, that pilot, too, missed his target.

“Because number two made the exact same mistake as number one I’m able to sit here and tell you about it,” Hazelwood said.

After the war, Hazelwood went to Martin Methodist College in Pulaski. His first day visiting campus along with two other veterans, he met someone who would turn out to be very important in his life.

“We three sat down in the President’s office … and we listened to the president until he ran out of steam,” Hazelwood remembered. “And he turned to this little blond and said, Ernestine why don’t you show these guys around. Well, she’s been showing me around 71 years now.”

Several years after he married Ernestine, or Tina as he calls her, and after he tried his hand as a salesman, Hazelwood began a teaching career that would last nearly 50 years.

He first got a job offer from Williamson County Schools superintendent W.P. Scales to be the principal of the then-new, now-closed Pinewood Heights Elementary School in western Williamson County.

“I thought, Oh my Lord I’ve never taught a day of school in my life,” Hazelwood said.

Nevertheless, he took the job and did it for one year before deciding it made more financial sense to become a teacher in Davidson County.

Hazelwood spent the next 30 years as a history teacher at several schools, including Wright Junior High and Glencliff High School. After his retirement from full-time teaching, he continued on for 17 additional years as a substitute teacher at John Overton High School.

He and Tina have three children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Hazelwood enjoys the Friday meetings at Costco for a number of reasons. For one thing, he likes the profanity-free atmosphere.

“Some people might think there’d be some vulgar talk in here, but that’s not true,” the son-in-law of a Methodist minister said.

Then there’s the friendships he has made with men like Tom Meredith, a fellow group member who invited Hazelwood to come aboard LST 325 with him when it visited Alabama a few years ago. Of the 1,051 LSTs built during WWII, LST 325 is the only one left, and Hazelwood was given a special tour.

Although salty language might be in short supply at the meetings, the veterans do have a good time.

“He was on the Merrimack. He says he was on an LST but it was the Merrimack,” Jackson Downey said, greeting Hazelwood and referring to the famous Civil War-era warship.

Another veteran, Ed Smith, was introduced as being the only soldier present to serve in three wars: World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

“WWI it seems like,” Smith said wryly.

Another member of Hazelwood’s generation present at last Friday’s meeting was Em Ghianni, 94, originally of Buffalo, New York, but who has lived in Tennessee since 1972.

Ghianni signed up for the United States Army with ten of his friends in Buffalo.

He married his wife, Dot, who passed away in 1999, just before shipping out.

“Today’s my 72nd anniversary,” Ghianni said. “Isn’t that something? I just remembered. I married 72 years ago today.”

Ghianni spent a year-and-a-half in the Philippines, ferreting out tenacious Japanese soldiers who had dug themselves into trenches and tunnels. He said that is what soldiers would have had to do in Japan as well, if the war had come to a U.S. invasion.

“Fortunately the atomic bomb saved the lives of we figure at least a million of our people,” he said.

Ghianni nearly ended up going to the Battle of the Bulge. He had been part of a group of 48 soldiers, 36 of whom he said went to the battle and got killed. Instead, he got sent to the Philippines.

“As I sit here I could have been one of them,” Ghianni said.

The Friday meetings give Ghianni the opportunity to recollect his war years in a comfortable environment, around other veterans who may have been through something like what he has been through.

“When you speak with our group then you recall the experiences you may have had which you don’t even recall when you’re in casual discussions in regular civilian life because you just want to forget it,” he said.

Those memories resurface at the veterans group meetings because “you’re at ease with people who have had similar experiences in their careers and service,” Ghianni said.

Another attendee, Hubert Smith, understands the therapeutic value that can be had from veterans getting together and talking to one another. Smith spent 35 years in the Army. He received two Purple Hearts during the Vietnam War, where he served as a helicopter pilot.

Smith was involved for years with Centerstone Military Services, which helps returning soldiers deal with their wartime experiences.

He was visiting the meeting on Friday from his home in Clarksville. He is interested in setting up a similar meeting there.

“I think just having these guys get together and talk does a lot of good,” he said. “It’s a really good stress reliever, just a really good camaraderie.”

That camaraderie is the main thing that brings back veterans week after week. Many of them may have served in different place at different times. They may have fought different battles and came home from their service with different memories. But when they get together they are part of a common fellowship, connected by stories of duty, service and sacrifice.

“I’m interested in hearing stories that other veterans have to tell,” Hazelwood said.

There are plenty stories to go around.