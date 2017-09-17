VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Marching Band Exhibition is festival of color and sound

PHOTOS AND VIDEO BY ANDREW COLLIGNON

Every Williamson County Schools Marching Band took the field Saturday night at Brentwood High School for the 21st annual Marching Band Exhibition, a friendly, non-competitive event to share their best moves and raise money for the Williamson County Honor Band and the All Mid-State Honor Band Clinic.

This event will feature selections of all nine high school marching bands’ 2017 halftime and competition shows with a grand finale featuring a combined group of all of the high schools joined by every eighth-grade Williamson County and Franklin Special School District band.

Participating high school marching bands were: