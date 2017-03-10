VIDEO: Clarkson celebrates training of Alzheimer’s service dog

In a recent video, Country singer Kelly Clarkson celebrated her role in obtaining a service animal that was trained to assist Alzheimer’s patients.

Nashville K-9, LLC has provided the training for “Brady,” a rescue dog from the Williamson County Animal Center, to serve as an aid for Alzheimer’s residents at Abe’s Garden Alzheimer’s and Memory Care Center of Excellence.

Clarkson stepped in late last year to lend a hand and her famous name to the effort.

As many Alzheimer’s and dementia sufferers experience mental decline including confusion, disorientation, and mood swings, Brady has been specially trained to relax patients with gentle companionship and love. Patients will be free to pet and cuddle with Brady, a happy, four-year-old mixed breed whose love knows no bounds. During the selection and training process, Brady proved stable around wheelchairs, walkers, canes, loud noises, both slow and quick movements, and voice volume elevations. He is also well trained in general compliance and, at Abe’s Garden’s request, has been acclimated to and gets along well with cats.

Brady will reside permanently at Abe’s Garden under the primary care of three specified staff members. His happy-go-lucky attitude is sure to spread from staff member to staff member and patient to patient, improving the quality of life for all who cross his path.

Nashville K-9 is appreciative of the opportunity to participate in this project, extending special thanks to Kelly Clarkson, Williamson County Animal Center, and Abe’s Garden for choosing them to help make Brady’s therapeutic companionship a reality for such a deserving organization.