Pilgrimage Festival 2017 will return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24.

Organizers will be announcing the 2017 Pilgrimage artist lineup on Tuesday, April 4. Tickets go on sale to the public on the same day.

The festival features multiple stages, vendors, art, entertainment for children and food.

Promoters of the festival shared a video of highlights from last year:

www.pilgrimagefestival.com