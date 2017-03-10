March 10, 2017

Featured

VIDEO: Scales students host Garth Brooks for Read Across America

By WCS InFocus

Country music superstar Garth Brooks surprised teachers and students at Scales Elementary School on March 3.

Brooks visited the school to read to students as part of Read Across America Week.

In addition to reading to them, Brooks gave them advice about becoming better readers themselves.

Read Across America Day is a national focus on reading begun in 1998 by the National Education Association. It is held close to the birthday of Dr. Seuss (the late  Theodor Seuss Geisel) who wrote more than 60 children’s books.

 

