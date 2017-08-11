VIDEO: Suspects ram cars, narrowly miss officer

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Franklin Police Department has released video of suspected shoplifters and car thieves who are accused of using the car against police officers in the parking lot of Academy Sports in Cool Springs.

The almost 30-second video shows video footage from a dash cam. The video shows two women walking to their car and getting in. The video then shows the police cruiser pulling up to the suspects vehicle and an unmarked patrol car coming from behind.

Suddenly, the suspect’s car goes into reverse and slams the unmarked car.

A police officer gets out of the car and is seen trying to flag the car down. The car then goes around the officer, hits the patrol car with the dash cam and speeds off.

Authorities said the car was reported stolen. They found it around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and were doing a check when the women entered the car.

Franklin police said the women were also believed to be suspects in an earlier shoplifting incident.

Police also released an image of the two women.

Authorities said there is a cash reward for their capture and any tips should be directed to (615) 794-4000.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @FranklinHomePage.