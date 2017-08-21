VIDEO: Watch I-65 into Brentwood, Batman building in Nashville go dark

An hour before totality in Brentwood, the telephone at B&C Ace Hardware was still ringing repeatedly with people asking for eclipse glasses.

Big signs on the doors, however, announced that they were sold out.

A block away at the Brentwood Building parking lot, beside the Brentwood post office, people were setting up chairs and offering each other the chance to look at the darkening sun through their own glasses.

There was a lot of excitement, but even an hour before the big event, traffic was unusually light. Apparently most had chosen their spots by then and were setting up.

When the sun went dark an hour later, fireworks started going up from the corner of the Target shopping center north of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Here’s a look at I-65 going into totality:

And minutes later, after the light quickly returned, so did the traffic, most of it on Old Hickory heading for the southbound on-ramp to I-65.

Ali Foley of Home Page Media Group captured this video of the “Batman” building in Nashville going into totality.