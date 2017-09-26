Reflections on Vietnam at the Brentwood Library

By LANDON WOODROOF

Severe hearing loss meant that United States Navy Captain Dana McLendon had to be medevaced out of Vietnam. He had been in the country serving as an advisor to a South Vietnamese lieutenant. McLendon helped supply the lieutenant’s men with boats, artillery and other supplies that they could not get through their own channels.

To this day, McLendon has no idea what happened to many of the South Vietnamese officers he advised. He knows all too well, though, what happened to his assistant advisor.

“You never get over the loss of very good friends,” he said Thursday night at the Brentwood Library.

The assistant advisor was flying in a helicopter to a meeting in Da Nang. Along the way was a mountain that McLendon knew was full of enemy fighters. He usually told pilots to avoid it. But McLendon was not there. The advisor did not know to avoid the mountain.

“If I’d have been there he would have been alive today,” McLendon said.

The loss has stayed with him for decades, from the time when members of an angry, disillusioned public regarded homecoming Vietnam veterans as murderers to Thursday night at the Brentwood Library where McLendon was joined by some of those fellow veterans to talk about the war.

The veterans were there to take part in a panel discussion that followed a showing of a condensed version of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s new 18-hour PBS documentary, “The Vietnam War.” Vanderbilt University Professor of History Thomas Schwartz led the discussion.

“When we got home the American public didn’t make a distinction between the warrior and the war,” McLendon said after the screening. “Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Coastguardsmen were all hated because they participated in an unpopular war.”

The idea of the returning veteran as social pariah would not have made sense to many members of the American public from prior generations and prior wars.

United States Army Officer Fred Frawley described how his father’s service in World War II was a point of pride for him growing up.

At an early age, he said, he understood how the nation’s armed forces could make the world a better place by defeating foes like Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.

The idea of young, disaffected Americans doing things like burning draft cards and fleeing to Canada did not resonate with him.

“When some of the folks in the film were going to Canada, I was worried I wouldn’t get in” the service, Frawley said. Tall and lanky, he worried he would not make weight “so the day of my physical I drank all the water I could hold, ate bananas, wore my heaviest pair of boxers shorts, and I just did tip the scales at 135.”

United States Army Colonel John H. Dorland took issue with what he felt were the documentary’s negative portrayals of American troops. As a company commander during the war Dorland had told his men that his most important mission was to get them home alive. He had been disgusted by the way those men had been treated when they got home.

“We did not burn hooches,” Dorland said, referring to Vietnamese huts. “We did not kill civilians. We were American soldiers, and we were proud of it.”

He likewise wanted to push back against the notion that the United States was outmatched militarily in Vietnam.

“Contrary to some of the reports you may see, we never lost a battle,” he said. “We continually kicked their backsides.”

He placed the eventual failure of the war to push back Communism in Vietnam as a fault not of American troops, but of American military command.

“It was an absolute disgrace,” he said of the administration of the war out of Washington.

That sentiment was shared by United States Marine Corps Captain Robert Tuke. Tuke worked alongside South Vietnamese troops in Vietnam in the early 1970s.

“The administration of the war from the president…it doesn’t matter what party or which president, the secretary of state, the way that war was administered was contrary to the interests of those of us who fought it,” Tuke said.

Tuke spent some time talking about the challenges inherent in fighting an insurgent war where it was not always evident who was your enemy and who was your ally.

“We had at least one [Viet Cong] sympathizer I’m confident in every platoon,” he said. He used to issue two sets of orders for each platoon, one to tell everybody and one to actually follow. That way, informers would send the wrong plans through their chain of communication.

McLendon had likewise had to learn to live with the uncertainty of doing one’s duty in that environment.

“When I was on a Vietnamese boat overnight with a Vietnamese crew…I often wondered where I was going to be the next morning,” he said. “Because those soldiers, if they turned me in for a ransom, they would have been rich for the rest of their lives.”

Luckily, he noted, that never happened.

Towards the end of the program, the veterans discussed how they viewed the war today. Their reflections on the subject varied.

“We all have our opinions,” Dorland said. “We’ve all been through a lot. You wonder what do you think about it now? I’ve buried the sword. It’s over.”

United States Marine Corps Master Sergeant Bill Graham said that the question of the war’s meaning has weighed on his mind a lot over the years. He has continuously tried to figure out how to interpret that time in his life and to extrapolate lessons from it for future generations.

“The thing that I’ve often given a lot of thought to was what do we really gain in war?” he said. “Nobody wins. We all lose loved ones, friends, our treasure goes out the window to satisfy a political gain, perhaps. I often wonder, well we were in Vietnam to fight for what we thought was a just cause. If we were to switch the tables how would we react if an invading army came here to fight for a just cause? If we were invaded here how would we react? I’ve given that so much thought.”