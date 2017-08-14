Vigil planned for tonight on Franklin Square following Virginia violence

A vigil in response to the death of a woman in Charlottesville, Va., is planned for tonight on the Franklin Square.

A spokeswoman for a group called “Indivisible” said the event would take place on the old courthouse steps in Franklin from 5 to 8 p.m.

The gathering is in response to a clash of protesters in Charlottesville by white supremacist groups objecting to the planned removal of a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Large numbers of counterprotesters clashed with the white supremacists. A counter-protester was killed a 19 people were injured when a car rammed a group of counter protesters then fled.

Vigils and protests in response have followed around the country, including this morning at the state capitol and Sunday night at the Rutherford County Courthouse.

Franklin Police Spokesman Lt. Charles Warner sent this statement to Downtown Franklin Association members:

The Franklin Police Department is monitoring information regarding a planned vigil on the Square, tonight at 5 p.m. Increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic is possible in Downtown Franklin. Several Franklin Police Officers will be downtown this evening to assist with traffic and safety. Franklin Police will be sharing timely updates on Twitter, so be sure to follow @FranklinTNPD.