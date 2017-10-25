Villains vs. Heroes in "Poloween" before Franklin Polo takes on UK

It’s the weekend before Halloween, and Franklin Polo Academy is celebrating by putting costumed superheroes and villains on horseback to play a two-chukker exhibition match on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Immediately following will be a full professional match between Franklin Polo Academy and the University of Kentucky team. The first ball drops at 3 p.m.

“Poloween is designed to be a fun afternoon for the kids, but the play inside the arena will be fast and furious,” James Armstrong, director of the Franklin Polo Academy, said. “In the professional match, we will have some of the country’s top rising players squaring off.”

Families interested in enjoying a beautiful fall afternoon watching the matches can expect something for everyone to enjoy. Franklin Polo Academy will again be offering pony rides, face painting, a bounce house, music and halftime challenges for the kids, along with special Halloween-themed fun. The concessions stand at the Tractor Supply Co. Arena will have food available from Catering by Suzette, along with a cash bar. The Poloween event is presented by Carlock Motors.

The Franklin Polo Academy team, sponsored by Windmill Title, includes Charlie Caldwell, Harry Caldwell and Wes Finlayson as captain. A member of the U.S. Polo Association team at just 22 years old, Finlayson has won two USPA President’s Cup tournaments and is considered one of the rising stars in the sport. Harry Caldwell recently competed in the USPA’s National Youth Tournament Series Championship, placing him among the top 16 players in the country.

Playing for the University of Kentucky will be Ben Lynch, Tommy Huber and Will Green. While the three are riding together at UK for the first time, they all grew up in the sport as teammates in Maryland. Huber and Lynch won the USPA’s Interscholastic National Championship in 2015, with Huber earning national male high school Player of the Year honors in 2016. As a scholastic player, Green made two national finals appearances alongside his two teammates with the West Shore (Maryland) Polo Club.

“The growing polo presence in Nashville is attracting attention, and that’s rewarding to see in only our second year. With the start of an interscholastic team in Franklin and this match showcasing some of the best young talent on the collegiate level, the future of the sport here looks bright,” Armstrong said.

General admission tickets are $10 at the gate, and children ages 10 and under get in free. Cabanas are available – along with food and drink packages – on the grass berm of the Arena. To learn more about the event or polo in Middle Tennessee, including lessons and other opportunities to get involved, please go to www.franklinpolo.com.