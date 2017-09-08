Vintage Base Ball teams compete at Carnton for Sulphur Dell Cup

On Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, Tennessee’s 12 vintage base ball clubs will assemble on the grounds of historic Carnton, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle, Franklin, to play for the Sulphur Dell Cup.

In total, 11 matches will be played from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The matches are free and open to the public.

The Sulphur Dell Cup Tournament is the culmination of the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball’s (TAOVBB) regular season. While clubs from Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga compete for the honor to hold the Sulphur Dell Cup, they also advance the Association’s mission by interacting and educating spectators about the early days of base ball (spelled as two words in 1864) in Tennessee.

“A tournament to determine the champion base ball club of Tennessee is a 150-year-old tradition,” notes Jeff “Skeeter” Wells, commissioner of the TAOVBB. “The first one was held in September 1867 between the Mountain City Base Ball Club [Chattanooga] and the Holston Base Ball Club [Knoxville]. We count it a privilege to keep this tradition alive and to honor our national pastime.”

The Mountain City Base Ball Club of Chattanooga earned a first place seed in the Sulphur Dell Cup Tournament with a perfect 12-0 regular season.

The Franklin Farriers are number 4 in regular season play (8-4), the Travellers Club of Brentwood is number 6 (6-6), and the Quicksteps of Spring Hill is at number 10 (3-9).

Base ballists (or players) play according to the rules and customs of 1864. Back then, the game was played without gloves, and the ball could be caught after one bound for an out. It was also a community affair, allowing spectators to witness the antics and heroic feats of their townsmen.

“Folks will recognize the matches as baseball,” adds Tim “Meatball” Morgan, a base ballist on the Franklin Farriers Vintage Base Ball Club, “but explaining the nuances and differences of the 1864 game to fans is just as enjoyable as playing it!”

To make your trip back to 1864 historic, here’s a few suggestions:

• Bring a blanket or chairs and grab a good spot in the field at Carnton to witness players rumbling and tumbling down the base paths.

• Be ready to cheer and interact with the base ballists! Hurrah! There is an “open bench” policy, so feel free to ask questions or for autographs.

• Admission is FREE, but it doesn’t hurt to become a member or make a contribution to Carnton, as the TAOVBB appreciates the historic site’s generous support.

• Concessions will be available for purchase from 313 Coney and Foodies Food Truck.

For more information about vintage base ball, please visit www.TennesseeVintageBaseBall. com.