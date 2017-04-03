Past and present mix on vintage baseball’s opening day at Smith Park

BY LANDON WOODROOF

It was the beginning of a new inning and the man in the black hat and long black coat was waiting next to home base for the Travellers Club of Brentwood player to have his at-bat.

“I thought I was going to have to heft the old willow there for a moment,” the man said as the Brentwood player arrived and readied himself for his first pitch.

The Brentwood team was facing the Nashville Maroons at home for the teams’ first game of the season at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park. The man in black was the arbiter, or umpire.

If it were not for the t-shirts, bottled water, hamburgers, bagged chips, and cars in paved parking lots, it could have been a different century. The historic Ravenswood Mansion loomed nearby with players stitched up inside bulky approximations of Civil War-era baseball garb.

Robert Carson added to the illusion as he stood drinking water from a brass mug while a procession of his teammates tried, with varying levels of success, to get the best of the opposing pitcher.

“It’s great. It’s kind of a perfect day to be out here,” he said. “We got lucky with such a nice place to play.”

All vintage baseball players are given a nickname and Carson’s is Curly. It’s what his dad used to call him when he was a kid.

Curly is so dedicated to the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball league that he is on its travel team, going around the country to play. On one particularly memorable occasion, his team had a game at Gettysburg.

One of the things he likes most about the league is its collegiality. It’s hard to get too upset at someone named Curly, Woodchips, or Chowdahead.

“It’s one of the nice things about this culture here,” he said. “There’s a degree of competitiveness but it’s more of a friendly competition.”

Chowdahead is Justin Zolot. He got that name because he is from Boston and sounds like he is from Boston. Zolot happened across vintage baseball when he was on his way to a Nashville Sounds game and strolled by the Bicentennial Mall in Nashville, which is the Maroons’ home field. He was so intrigued that he asked around to see if any teams had an opening.

This is now his second season as a Traveller’s Club member.

“I’m having a great time here,” he said. “I think it’s really cool how it coincides with MLB opening day.” He is a huge Red Sox fan.

Although baseball was the main event, some people attended for reasons other than a love for the sport. One of those was 13-year-old Tommy Grimson.

Along with the players and the setting, Grimson’s violin playing was one of the most transformative parts of the afternoon. Dressed in period attire, as soon as the arbiter yelled “Three hands down!” to end an inning, Grimson would walk over behind home plate and begin to play.

Grimson is a Civil War buff. He first got interested in the war when he found a bunch of his dad’s toy Civil War soldiers several years ago. He said he didn’t know which side was which at first, but luckily his dad, Jon, also had a bunch of books about the war.

Grimson read them eagerly and, with his father’s encouragement, began to get involved with Civil War reenactment. He has been a Union reenactor since about the age of 9.

The Travellers Club led for much of the game, but their bats started to lag as the Maroons’ began to come alive.

The late-inning surge lifted the Maroons to a 17-10 victory and set the stage for the final scene of the event.

The two teams lined up on the field and each one’s captain addressed the crowd.

“Let’s give three cheers to the victors today! Hip hip huzzah! Hip hip huzzah! Hip hip huzzah!” Andy “The Professor” Finch of the Traveller’s Club said.

“It’s a great place to spend a Sunday afternoon and a great day for baseball,” Brad “Peach” Hughes of the Maroons said, before his team sent some huzzahs Brentwood’s way.

Nan Natcher was out in the field still celebrating her 30th birthday party with about 25 friends as the game ended. They all wore black and white t-shirts with “thirty” inscribed on them.

“I love baseball, so they found a baseball game for me,” she said.

Her boyfriend, Bobby Devoursney, was the one mainly responsible.

“I scoured the internet to find a baseball game close to us,” he said. He had never heard of vintage baseball before. Needless to say, it was a big hit.

The Travellers Club's next home game is June 18 at 2:30 p.m. Next weekend they play in Knoxville, and on April 23 they play at Mansker's Station in Goodlettsville.