Opening day for vintage baseball this Sunday, April 2 at Ravenswood Mansion

By LANDON WOODROOF

Vintage baseball in Brentwood will officially get under way this coming Sunday, April 2, at the Ravenswood Mansion at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park.

The Travellers Club of Brentwood is set to play against the Nashville Maroons in its first game of the season at 2:30 p.m. An earlier game, between the Stewart’s Creek Scouts and the Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga, is scheduled for noon.

This is only one of three home games the Travellers Club will be playing this season. The next one is not until June 18, when the weather is likely to be considerably hotter than it will be this Sunday.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. Between-inning entertainment will consist of some old-time fiddle playing, while City Commissioner and Vice-Mayor Jill Burgin will throw out the first pitch.

The games should be over by around 4:30 or 5 p.m., Brigid Day, of the Travellers Club, said.

Day said that the Travellers Club has been preparing for opening day with some batting practices the last few weeks. The team, now in its fourth year of existence, will feature the same 15 players as last year.

For its first two years, the Travellers Club shared a home field with the Franklin Farriers: Carnton Plantation. That changed two years ago when the team established a home field at Ravenswood Mansion. The Franklin Farriers also have their season-opening game this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Carnton.

The Spring Hill Quicksteps have an away game, facing the Highland Rim Distillers at Mansker’s Station in Goodlettsville.

There are 12 teams in the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball league. All teams play by 1864 rules, which, among other things, means no gloves and an out if the ball is caught not just in the air, but after taking one bounce.

Games are played on weekends, through the end of August. The championship series— the Sulphur Dell Cup Tournament — will take place on Sept. 9 and 10.

In 2016, the Travellers Club of Brentwood finished the season in third place, but was eliminated in the first round of the Sulphur Dell Cup, Day said. In 2015, the team won the cup. The competitive aspect of the game, though, is not the main attraction for Day. Players are there to have fun.

“We’re looking forward to it. We can’t wait,” she said. “It’s the best time of the year.”

Day said that the games are enjoyable even for those who don’t particularly care for baseball, either in its modern or vintage versions.

“It’s a good family event, free, for people who love baseball and even for people who like history or who just want to be entertained for the afternoon,” she said.

For those history buffs, the historic Ravenswood Mansion will open its doors for visitors throughout the afternoon on Sunday.

The full season schedule is available here.