Visit this charming, two story Colonial home in heart of Brentwood

By REBEKAH JONES

This two story colonial McGavock Farms home offers instant allure and charm with hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, oversized rooms and plantation shutters, to name a few. The entrance greets guests with traditional columns, a circle drive and decorative sconce lighting.

Inside, you will see the entryway that makes a gorgeous first impression with two story ceilings, sidelights and transom overhead, and an ornate staircase leading to the upper level.

To the left is the dining room with a cozy yet polished atmosphere. It is the perfect space for seating 8-10 dinner guests.

Opposite the dining room, a lovely fireplace with gas logs and marble tile surround and recessed accent lighting above await in the lovely living room. It also has access to a private study and wet bar.

The family room, one of the larger rooms in the home, is beautiful with its high ceilings, fireplace, built-in bookcase and access to the screened-in porch by way of French doors. It is also open to the kitchen, creating an easy and open feeling in both rooms.

The kitchen is a homeowner’s dream with granite countertops, high bar seating, all stainless-steel appliances, custom hanging light fixture, hardwood floors, custom chandelier and ample storage space. It also has a glass paned access door with plantation shutters that leads out onto the lovely deck overlooking the backyard.

Trey ceilings, his and hers double walk-in closets and a bay window seating area are just a few features of the grand owner’s suite. It also has glossy hardwood floors, access to the back deck and a master bathroom. Opening off of the suite is the connected private study with access to the wet bar.

The bathroom features tile flooring, his and her separate vanities with granite countertops, a picture window overlooking the front yard, tub with tile surround and separate shower. It also has plenty of storage space for two.

Additional main level rooms include:

Laundry room

Powder room

Study/ hobby room

Sunroom

On the upper level, you will find three additional bedrooms, two of which are connected with a Jack and Jill bath and a large recreation room, perfect for entertaining guests or nights in by the fire.

What awaits outdoors is equally as impressive as the inside of the home. There is a large, wrought iron fenced-in backyard with a saltwater, heated pool, landscape lighting and two open deck areas that are perfect for relaxation and rest.

Special features of the home include:

Within walking distance of schools and park

Extensive hardwood and trim

3 car garage with storm shelter

Security

Pull-down attic access door on upper level with a 20×10 finished storage space inside

Zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School

This home is being offered at $1,049,900 by Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information, contact the Brentview Realty office at (615) 373-2814.