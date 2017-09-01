SHOWCASE HOME: Visit this English Tudor Manor in Brentwood

Searching for a breathtaking PRIVATE home on two Acres in Williamson County, I have the perfect residence for you. Located at 9669 Split Log Road, this home was designed in the English Tudor style. The grounds and manor will remind you of fine European homes detailed with deep rich wood on the mantel, wainscoting, cabinets, bookcases, trim and solid wood doors.

The kitchen is the centerpiece of this home and has an abundance of cabinets, black and white tile floor and a large picture window overlooking the pool and private backyard.

On the main floor there’s an oversized master bedroom with deep tray celling and a pedestrian door for easy access to the deck and pool. French doors lead from the master bedroom into a large master bathroom with Whirlpool tub, walk in shower, and double vanities.

Upstairs are two bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom, and a library overlooking the main floor.

A fully finished daylight basement has an in-law or teen suite with office, bedroom and full bathroom. The wet bar has an icemaker, mini refrigerator and an open view of the backyard and pool area. The in-ground pool has a slide and diving board to keep everyone happy on those HOT summer days. The patio under the deck is covered to keep out rain and leaves.

This home sits on two private acres and is completely surrounded by large trees and shrubs. You’ll appreciate your own gated entrance with long driveway and plenty of extra parking areas. This home is not part of a development so you have no neighborhood rules to follow and no HOA fees to pay. New top of the line Anderson windows and a new roof have updated this house and given it lots of curb appeal.

With a premier location to highways, restaurants, shopping, schools and all the walking trails anyone would want, this well maintained home is priced at $985,000.00 and is ready for a quick sale.

For a private showing, please contact Shelly Leonhard with Crye-Leike, Realtors at 615-771-6620 office on her cell 615-812-1585 or sleonhard4@gmail.com.

Agents certainly welcome.