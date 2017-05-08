Visitation is tonight for woman hit by car while aiding injured dog

Visitation is tonight and funeral services are tomorrow for a Franklin mother of three described as giving and active in the community who was killed on Friday night after she stopped to help an injured dog.

According to Franklin Police, officers were summoned to 1215 Hillsboro Road at 8:45 Friday night after Robin Holland, 60, was hit by an SUV after having stopped to help a dog hit by another driver.

Arriving officers found Holland on the ground. Paramedics transported her to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The dog that Holland had stopped to help also died.

The 71-year-old Thompson’s Station woman who hit Holland was traveling south on Hillsboro Road when she struck her.

Traffic Reconstructionists from the Franklin Police Department’s Critical Incident Response team are investigating. No charges have been filed.

A full obituary for Holland is HERE.