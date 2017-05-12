Vocé Community hosts second annual Spring Picnic: drinks, food, and open houses

In celebration of spring and a lovely community that highlights the beauty surrounding it, the Vocé Community is hosting it’s second annual Spring Picnic.

The event will take place Sunday, May 21 from noon to 3 p.m.

There will be a barbecue, refreshments, live music, and picnic games including cornhole and horseshoes. Additionally, there will be two houses open for touring at the event.

It is a kid-friendly event and is free and open to the realtor community and the public. It will be held at 1607 Windy Ridge Drive, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027, on lot 22.

For questions regarding the picnic and open houses, call (615) 657-9805 or visit their website here.