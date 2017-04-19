Vocé community open house coming next week

On April 25th and 27th, just after Earth Day, Nashville’s Vocé Community will be hosting a cocktail open house.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both Tuesday the 25th and Thursday the 27th.

The new and beautiful luxury home, 1607 Windy Ridge Drive, will be featured. There will be cocktails, wine, cheese, and other delicious hors d’oeuvres to taste as you walk through the beautiful home.

The home was built by Chandelier Development, LLC and is being offered by Armistead Pollard Estate Services.

All are welcome to stop by. For more information about the home or open house events, call (615) 657-9805.