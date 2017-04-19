April 19, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

69℉

scattered clouds

Home
Real Estate

Vocé community open house coming next week

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

Vocé community open house coming next week

On April 25th and 27th, just after Earth Day, Nashville’s Vocé Community will be hosting a cocktail open house.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both Tuesday the 25th and Thursday the 27th.

The new and beautiful luxury home, 1607 Windy Ridge Drive, will be featured. There will be cocktails, wine, cheese, and other delicious hors d’oeuvres to taste as you walk through the beautiful home.

The home was built by Chandelier Development, LLC and is being offered by Armistead Pollard Estate Services.

All are welcome to stop by. For more information about the home or open house events, call (615) 657-9805.

Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply