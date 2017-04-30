Voice of WAKM AM-950 to stay despite ownership changes

By A.J. DUGGER III

Although WAKM A.M.-950 has recently been sold, the booming voice of general manager Tom Lawrence will still be heard for a while to come.

“I’m going to be cutting back from 80 hour weeks to 40 hour weeks,” said Lawrence, who has been working in radio since he was 14 years old. “I will no longer be general manager, but I will remain with the new owners of WAKM for a while as a consultant and I’ll continue to do this program for a while.”

The Franklin Radio Associates have sold the radio station to Heritage Broadcast Associates. “They will be paying attention to the community’s heritage quite a bit. I think the community will notice an improvement. The new WAKM will be better than the one we have now. We’ll have more state of the art technology.”

Lawrence explained that WAKM will be moving their radio station to 1333 West Main Street early in the summer. The property was sold to a California-based company that builds senior housing complexes.

In light of the new changes, Lawrence decided now is the time to gradually ease back. A Franklin native, he has accomplished a lot during his 50 years working for Franklin radio.

Lawrence has conducted 2,500 interviews, including one with a young Oprah Winfrey in the 1970s. He’s had enchanting conversations with everyone from presidents to plumbers over the course of his long career. But as he prepares to turn 67 this year, Lawrence is ready to relax a bit more than usual.

“I’ve been very fortunate and I’m very thankful for the people who have supported my broadcasting career and the entire team’s broadcasting career,” he said.

Lawrence attended Battle Ground Academy and then Lipscomb University in Nashville where he received a degree in political science. He joked about completing law school now that he will have more free time. He said, “I’ve been going to law school on and off for forty-something years. Maybe I need to finish law school?”

He got his start in radio as a teenager. “My father worked with Sewell Electric Company here in Franklin,” said Lawrence. “At the time they created appliances. He put me to work with him at the warehouse. I had to move refrigerators, stoves, and air conditioners. But it was a struggle. I was a lightweight. I was a 14 year-old kid. I couldn’t move those things around by myself. Mr. Sewell had a radio station and told me I’m better suited for the radio station than I was for the warehouse. And I’ve been working in radio ever since.”

The Franklin Radio Associates took ownership of WAKM in 1982. Lawrence has seen radio technology evolve greatly and says it is easier to broadcast remotely these days. “All I need to broadcast is a laptop and microphone. I used to have to use a truck, a 40-foot tower, a microwave unit and other things and it took me an hour to set up. Now I just bring a small bag.”

While the next few months will see ownership and location changes, Franklin residents can still hear updates from Lawrence every Monday through Friday on the show.