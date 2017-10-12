VOLLEYBALL: Brentwood, Ravenwood, BA advance to state

VOLLEYBALL

Class AAA Sectional

Beech 0 at Brentwood 3

Brentwood advanced to the Class AAA state tournament with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-13 win against Beech in a sectional matchup Thursday.

Logan Eggleston led the lady Bruins with 18 kills, seven digs, two blocks and one ace, while Tori Carpenter added 37 assists, three digs, two kills and two aces.

Andrea Aceveda had 17 digs and one ace in the victory.

The Class AAA state tournament will be played at Blackman High School and Middle Tennessee State University Tuesday through Thursday.

Ravenwood 3 at Station Camp 0

The Ravenwood Lady Raptors will return to the Class AAA state tournament after taking down Station Camp 3-0 in a sectional bout Thursday.

Division II-AA Quarterfinals

Girls Preparatory School 0 at Brentwood Academy 3

BA reached the Division II-AA state semifinals with a 25-16, 25-12, 27-25 win against GPS Thursday.

The DII-AA tournament will be played at MTSU and Blackman next Tuesday through Thursday.