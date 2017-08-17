VOLLEYBALL OUTLOOK: Brentwood seeks 5-peat; BA, FRA, NHS return many starters; CPA brings youth

By KEVIN WARNER

As the 2017 high school volleyball season begins, traditional powers look to continue their dominance, while others look to build on success in the 2016 season.

Brentwood High School (50 – 4) swept the postseason last year winning the TSSAA District 11, Region 6, and Class AAA state tournament titles. The state championship marked to their fourth title in a row.

Christ Presbyterian Academy went 17 – 8 last season, losing in the first round of the region tournament to Camden Central.

Nolensville High School looks to build on its success from its inaugural season a year ago.

Franklin Road Academy finished second in its district, before losing in the first round of the regional tournament.

Brentwood Academy posted a 28–10 record in 2016 and won the Franklin Bulldog Bash Gold Tournament early in the season.

Brentwood High School

The Bruins look strong again, despite the loss of their lone senior, Garrett Joiner, for the season to a torn ACL. They will also be without outside hitter Logan Eggleston early in the season. The junior Texas commit is representing the US Girls Youth National Team in the FIVB Girls U18 World Championship in Rosario and Sante Fe, Argentina, from Aug. 18-27.

She was the 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year for Tennessee and the WCS Volleyball and Female Athlete of the Year. Joiner and Eggleston will be missed by the defending state champs, but 29-year coaching veteran Barbara Campbell sees some younger players ready to step up.

“Tori Carpenter, Andrea Aceveda and teammates have been working hard in the preseason,” said Campbell, who won the 2016 WCS Sports Conference Coach of the Year Award. “Individuals are beginning to step up and assume more responsibility, both in leadership and skill. Consistency, attention to detail, and maintaining our intensity level are key. Hopefully, the power of our determined attitudes and the talent of this team will be demonstrated this season.”

Aceveda, a junior Furman commit, posted 453 digs and 46 aces a year ago in her role as the team’s libero.

Carpenter a junior setter and College of Charleston commit, had 1175 assists in 2016. She and Aceveda will be joined by fellow juniors Celia Lamb, Analeigh Wingo, Aspen Martin and Sydney Rexford as key contributors for the Bruins.

Eggleston’s sister, Shaye, a 6-foot outside hitter, joins the Bruins this year as a part of a trio of freshman expected to make an impact for the team, which includes libero/defensive specialist Morgan Carter and middle Mary Oldham.

With so much success, teams around the district are always gunning for the Bruins, and this year should be no different.

Nolensville High School

Second-year head coach Ashley Sarmiento looks to build on the foundation set at Nolensville last year.

The Knights return all-district and all-tournament performers in middle blocker Lundyn Coffman and outside hitter Alyssa Coats. Coffman had 109 kills and 50 blocks for the Knights. Coats compiled 150 kills, 39 aces, 143 digs in 2016.

Freshman libero Lauren Starke and freshman outside Charley Fulton look to make an early impact for the young team.

Sarmiento is pleased with the influx of players in the team’s second season.

“Last season was an amazing experience opening a new high school,” she said. “We had 13 athletes in our entire program. “This year, we have 23 athletes. We are excited to continue growing our program.”

Nolensville looks forward to facing some of the bigger Williamson County schools thanks to realignment in 2017.

Brentwood Academy

The Eagles return five seniors from a year ago including, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga commit Halle Henninger and Ellie Pedersen in the middle, outside hitter Maddy Williams, libero Lauren Williamson and setter Claire Smith, a Hendrix commit.

On top of that, many of the varsity players saw court time last season, which bodes well for the 2017 campaign.

Brentwood Academy will face familiar Division II-AA foes Baylor, Briarcrest, Father Ryan and Ensworth.

Christ Presbyterian Academy

CPA lost six seniors off last year’s squad to graduation, including Wofford University signee Grace Campbell. Fourth-year coach Alex Young likes the way this young team is coming together.

“Our team meshes very well together already and pushes each other to be their best every day, Young said. “They are extremely coachable and look forward to constructive criticism whether it be from a coach or player.”

The team will look to continue to mesh around junior middle blocker Morgan Brownlee and senior setter Meghan Zelenik, who is coming back from injury last year.

Sophomores Kalianne Hodge and Sydney Cooper will look to be contributors for the Lions, along with freshman Anna Kate Clark.

Traditional foes Battleground Academy and FRA should give the Lions a challenge, but the district realignment could make for some interesting matchups.

Franklin Road Academy

FRA returns all of its starters from a year ago, including outside hitters Nicole West and Emily Herbert, libero Hayley Fuller, middle Grace Spears, setter/defensive specialist Claire Luthy and right-side Caroline Carter.

Freshman setters, Emily Gardner and Jesse Huddleston will also hope to make an impact on the court early for the Panthers.

First year head coach Jon Stephens likes where his team is at in learning his new system.

“The players are working very hard learning new offensive and defensive systems and the progress is already evident and their work ethic is second to none,” FRA first-year head coach John Stephens said. “A strong defense, huge amounts of hustle and heart, and a smart offensive front will be strengths this season.”

Rival Battle Ground Academy and several early-season tournaments look to give Stephens and his team some tough tests out of the gate.

*Ravenwood didn’t submit a questionnaire to participate in this year’s volleyball outlook.