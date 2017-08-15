VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: BA, NHS, Page, SHS open season with wins

VOLLEYBALL

Brentwood Academy 3 vs. Harpeth Hall 0

BA took down Harpeth Hall 25-10, 25-4, 27-25 in its season-opener Monday.

Nolensville 3 vs. Marshall County 0

Nolensville opened its season with a 25-7, 25-8, 25-5 win against Marshall County.

Sarah McVey and Phoebe Istas registered eight aces apiece in the victory.

Page 3 vs. Riverdale 0

Page dropped Riverdale 25-9, 25-17, 25-15 in its season-opener Monday.

Lanie Vantrease posted 19 kills, four aces and three blocks in the victory.

Claire Behan added 33 assists and Drew Kalman had five blocks for Page.

Summit 3 at White House 0

Summit opened its season with a 25-21, 25-16, 25-10 win against White House Monday.

After starting slow and overcoming a 21-17 deficit in the first set, the Lady Spartans jumped out to early leads in the last two sets to close out the match.

Senior setter Abby Grubbs recorded 21 assists, six digs and five kills to lead a balanced attack featuring Junior Avri Davis (5 kills, 7 digs) and freshman Destiny Cherry (7 kills). Defensively, the Lady Spartans were led by freshmen Haley Sanders (19 digs, 4 kills) and Rebekah Frey (13 digs), sophomore Rylie Rolison (11 digs, 3 kills) and junior Haley Luz (8 digs). Rebekah Frey’s serving (4 aces) closed out the first set and advanced the Lady Spartans to large leads in the final two sets.

“Our team started slow in the opening set but found a rhythm late that carried through to the end of the match,” Summit head coach Warne Riker said. “Our opponent identified many areas which must improve as we get back to practice later this week.”