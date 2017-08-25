VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: BHS, CPA, NHS earn sweeps; BA edges Father Ryan

Brentwood, Christ Presbyterian Academy and Nolensville’s volleyball teams secured sweeps Thursday, while Brentwood Academy edged Father Ryan in five sets.

VOLLEYBALL

Page 0 at Brentwood 3

Brentwood took down Page 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 Thursday.

Morgan Carter registered nine kills, eight digs, two kills and two blocks in the victory, while Tori Carpenter had 41 assists, eight digs, four kills and two aces.

Brentwood’s Celia Lamb added 12 kills and Andrea Aceveda posted 14 digs and one ace.

Brentwood Academy 3 at Father Ryan 2

BA took down Father Ryan 23-25, 25-15, 28-30, 25-20, 15-13 Thursday.

Nolensville 3 vs. Giles County 0

Nolensville cruised to a 25-2, 25-5, 25-10 win against Giles County.

Zion Christian 0 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 3

BOYS GOLF

Franklin 147 vs. Brentwood 157

Franklin’s Michael Shears shot 35 (-1), Jack Morris shot 36, Addison Carney shot 37 and Joseph Stanley and Sam Beard each shot 39 in a 147-157 win against Brentwood Thursday.

Trenton Johnson led Brentwood with a score of 37, while Drew Howard and Brandon Knight each shot 38.

GIRLS GOLF

Brentwood 93 vs. Franklin 96

Brentwood’s Gigi Powers shot 43 and Elizabeth Smith shot 50 in a 93-96 win against Franklin.

Franklin’s Izzy Griggs shot 41 and Stella Busseli shot 55.