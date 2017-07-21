Volunteers will fan out for service in Nolensville, south Nashville

The Village United Methodist Church expects to field more than 350 volunteers in a July 30 service effort with projects in Nolensville and south Nashville.

Seven service projects will be performed by members of the church, which meets at Sunset Middle School, along with other people who wish to help fulfill a range of needs across the area. The projects are:

Cleaning and beautification on the grounds at Shayne Elementary, Oliver Middle, Thurgood Marshall Middle, Sunset Elementary and Sunset Middle schools

Packing 50,000 nutrient-rich meals that will be distributed to local families in need via Meals of Hope

Sorting supplies and stuffing backpacks for more than 10 local schools; items are being collected throughout the month of July

Bagging four tons of green beans for distribution at area food pantries

Preparing blessing bags for the homeless and care packages for local police and fire departments

Packaging 500+ teacher appreciation gifts to be delivered during the first week of school

Bundling stacks of books that will be distributed to local children via Word Wagon.

“We’re really looking forward to serving our neighbors in a variety of ways,” said Travis Garner, lead pastor of The Village, in a press release announcing the effort. “Supporting our community is an important part of who we are, and spending a Sunday morning doing some hard work is one way we will show God’s love to people this summer.”

The event begins with a time of gathering and connection at 8 a.m. at Sunset Middle School, located at 200 Sunset Trail in Nolensville. Volunteer groups will then learn details about their projects before heading to various work sites.

Anyone who would like to participate in Sent Sunday is welcome; volunteers can register at TheVillageNashville.com/SentSunday.

Participants do not have to be affiliated with The Village, or any church, to be a part of the event. There is no cost associated with the projects, which will conclude by mid-day.