Wait and see: Brentwood’s rezoning plans contingent on county commission

By EMILY R. WEST

Brentwood parents are going to have to find a stroke of patience for their rezoning plans, based largely on how the Williamson County Commission chooses to fund the high school and middle school expansion.

Both Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High schools have more students than either can handle. To expand, Williamson County Schools has presented master plans for each campus with costs near $17 million to the County Commission for approval.

District 6 Commissioner Paul Webb told a crowd at Ravenwood High School on Thursday night he’s confident the commission will find a way to fund the masterplans.

“We have a revenue shortage, but everyone comes here because Williamson has a great product,” he said. “You can raise the fees to have it. But when you skimp on it, that’s when the product fails. I feel confident we are going to find it.”

The commission will make that decision in May but the wait has caused some angst to an already delicate rezoning process. Williamson County is building a new Brentwood elementary school, the catalyst for the entire rezoning process, now known as Plan A. The new school will open off of Split Log Road.

Plan A would rezone a total of 8 percent of students, which translates into 2,953 pupils. A large portion of those rezoned would come from Brentwood.

But if the Williamson County Commission decides to push funding the master plans further down into the future, Plan B will have to be enacted.

Superintendent Mike Looney has stressed during the past three weeks this is not an option he favors. It would also affect the Brentwood community the most, because Plan B is designed to help the Brentwood campus with its overcrowding.

Under this second option, students would have to move from Brentwood’s high school and middle school in both directions –– east and west. That would mean a transition to Nolensville, Fairview and Franklin clusters.

Next week, Looney said he will release the details neighborhood-by-neighborhood of how Plan B would work, the district’s back up option.

But for now, below is how it would work the plan presented to the community.

Here’s the areas affected with Plan A:

Kenrose Elementary will send students who live east of Northumberland subdivision and Ragsdale Road to the New Split Log Road elementary school. Kenrose will also send the future Ovation development to Clovercroft. That will mean 143 students moving. No future student numbers are included due to residential construction more than five years out.

This includes the neighborhoods of Glen Abbey, Glenellen, Morgan Farms, Ragsdale, Reserve at Raintree, Sonoma, Taramore, and Tuscany Hills. This translates to 297 current students and 120 future students.

Mill Creek Elementary sends students who live west of Clovercroft Road west to the New Split Log Road school. This will include The Farm at Clovercroft and Scales Farmstead, and Pleasant Hill Road, which equals 16 current and 147 future students.

Sunset Elementary will send students from Sam Donald Road west of Bent Creek and Split Log Road to the new elementary school. This will include Cromwell subdivision and means 25 current and 22 future students move zones.

Crockett Elementary will send students in the area south of Moores Lane and the future Primm Farms to Kenrose. This means 67 current and 7 future students will be rezoned.

Lipscomb Elementary sends Country Club Estates and Tapestry from the east side of Franklin Road to Scales, which amounts to 37 students.

Lipscomb Elementary sends Stonehenge and the rest of the area on the west side of Franklin Road to Scales Elementary, which equals 24 students.

Nolensville Elementary will send 4 current and 14 future students who live on the Nolesnville Elementary side of Owl Creek subdivision to Sunset Elementary. The neighborhood is currently split.

There is no change to the Edmonson Elementary zone.

Woodland Middle will send 160 current students and 105 future students on Split Log Road east of Northumberland subdivision and Ragsdale Road to Sunset Middle. This includes the neighborhoods of Glen Abbey, Glenellen, Morgan Farms, Ragsdale, Reserve at Raintree, Sonoma, Taramore, and Tuscany Hills.

Mill Creek Middle will send students west of Clovercroft Road to Sunset Middle, including The Farm at Clovercroft, Scales Farmstead and Pleasant Hill Rod to Sunset Middle. That equates to 12 current and 85 future students. Mill Creek Middle will send its portion of Owl Creek subdivision to Sunset Middle to keep the neighborhood from being split. That means 2 current and 12 future students will be moved.

What does it mean for the feeder pattern?

All of Nolensville Elementary and Mill Creek Elementary will attend Mill Creek Middle.

All of the New Split Log Road Elementary and Sunset Elementary will attend Sunset Middle.

All of Crockett and Kenrose Elementary will attend Woodland Middle. Clovercroft splits to Page Middle and Woodland Middle.