WAKM to broadcast Riverdale at Franklin

Williamson County’s WAKM 950-AM radio, which also can be heard live on the web, has announced its guests and game of the week for this week’s football coverage.

Coaches Corner: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 24th

WAKM Radio AM-950 continues its “Coaches Corner” show from Stoud’s Barbeque on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5-6:30 p.m. This week’s special guest is Brentwood head football coach Ron Crawford. The show can also be heard via live internet streaming on www.wakmworldwide.com or on your iPhone, via Radio.net.

Game of the Week: 6-7 p.m. pregame shows; 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, August 25th.

WAKM Radio continues its local high school football coverage on Friday, Aug. 25, as Riverdale visits Franklin. Stormy Mitchell and Marcus Stone will describe the action. Murphy’s Matchups begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by the pregame show at 6:30 and the kickoff at 7.

The game can be heard on AM-950 and via live internet streaming on www.wakmworldwide.com or on your iPhone, via Radio.net.