WAKM to welcome new Ravenwood football coach as guest

WAKM AM-950 Radio continues its sports talk show this Thursday, March 23. Tune in as the show is brought to you live from Stroud’s Barbeque at 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. This week’s special guest will be new Ravenwood football coach Matt Daniels. The show can be heard on AM-950, via Internet streaming at www.wakmworldwide.com, or on your iPhone via the Radio.net app.