More time to register early for “A Walk in the Park”

Early registration for Citizens for Brentwood Green Space’s third annual “A Walk in the Park” event has been extended to Sept. 30, 2017.

This year’s festivities will take place at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park on Wilson Pike on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. The family-oriented A Walk in the Park event helps raise money for the maintenance and upkeep of Smith Park, the largest park in the city limits of Brentwood.

“This year’s event will be our biggest one ever,” said Gil Hutchinson, president of Brentwood Green Space. “We have extended the registration deadline to allow families more time to take advantage of this year’s early-bird discounts.”

Some of the highlights expected at this year’s A Walk in the Park include:

Live music by a local favorite, The One and Only Bill Davis;

Family activities such as train rides, face painting, balloon art, magic show and kid’s activities;

Children’s Treasure Hunt activity with treats by Puffy Muffin Dessert Bakery and Restaurant;

Food and Refreshments by Judge Bean’s BBQ, Papa C Pies, Sugar Drop, and Jackalope Beer;

Luxury automobile display by Andrews Transportation Group Vintage Baseball Game.

Registration before Sept. 30 is $20 for adults and $8 for children (under 13 yrs. old).

Team registration for clubs, organizations, companies, groups is welcome and encouraged

This year’s title sponsor is once again H.G. Hill Realty Company, which recently opened the Hill Center Brentwood development at the corner of Maryland Way and Franklin Road. Other new sponsors this year are CityPark, a Boyle Development, Highwoods Properties, Synergy Realty Network, Andrews Transportation Group, Franklin Synergy Bank, and Teresa Sivils of Farmers Insurance.

In addition to H. G. Hill Realty, returning event sponsors include Nolensville Market Square, Southern Oral & Facial Surgery, Middle Tennessee Ear, Nose & Throat, United Healthcare, Enterprise Holdings, The Mick Foundation, Mere Bulles and Amerigo’s restaurants. Media partners are Brentwood Home Page, Williamson Herald, YOUR Williamson Magazine, WAKM-AM radio, and Alphagraphics.

“This year’s commitment to our event from the local business and media community has been phenomenal,” added Hutchinson. “In addition to having several new sponsors this year, we are honored to have the continued commitment of so many of Brentwood’s top companies.”

At 400 acres, Marcella Vivrette Smith Park is Brentwood’s largest park and the “crown jewel” in the Brentwood Park system. It has been conservatively estimated that over 300,000 adults and youth participate in activities and events held at the park each year. The population within five miles of the park is 75,972.

Event registration is now open at BrentwoodGreenSpace.org or on Eventbrite.com. Registration before September 30 will receive a discounted price.

About Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, Inc.

The Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, Inc. is a volunteer citizens group organized as a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation. Its mission is to preserve open space in the form of parks, trails, historic sites, and flood plains while being sensitive to the rights of landowners and developers. CBGS desires to assure that ongoing development of land resources is accomplished in a way that is beneficial to landowners, to existing citizens of the city, and to future generations of Brentwood residents. More information can be found on the Brentwood Green Space website, on its Facebook page and on its Twitter feed.