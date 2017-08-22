Registration opens for A Walk in the Park event at Smith Park

For the third year in a row, Marcella Vivrette Smith Park will be the site of a local preservationist group’s A Walk in the Park event.

The Citizens for Brentwood Green Space announced on Tuesday that registration has officially opened for the event, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8. The family-oriented A Walk in the Park helps raise money for the maintenance and upkeep of Smith Park, the largest park in the city limits of Brentwood.

“We are more excited than ever for this year’s event,” CBGS President Gil Hutchinson said in a news release. “Since 2015 our event has attracted over 500 attendees and raised approximately $25,000 for the City of Brentwood.”

At 400 acres, Marcella Vivrette Smith Park is considered the “crown jewel” in the Brentwood Park system. It has been conservatively estimated that over 300,000 adults and youth will participate in activities and events held at the park each year. Population within 5 miles of the park is 75,972.

A Walk in the Park will feature plenty of activities for kids including hayrides, face painting, balloon art and a magic show, among other things. Additionally, a kids’ treasure hunt will feature treats from Puffy Muffin.

There will also be live music, a vintage baseball game, a luxury automobile display by Andrews Transportation Group and various food and refreshment options from Judge Bean’s BBQ, Papa C Pies, Sugar Drop and Jackalope Beer.

Registration before Sept. 17 for A Walk in the Park is $20 for adults and $8 for those under 13 years old. Commemorative t-shirts are available through the early registration period at a cost of $8 for adults and $5 for children. Team registration for clubs, organizations, companies, groups is welcome and encouraged.

Registration is availaable at BrentwoodGreenSpace.org or on Eventbrite.com.

Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin expressed excitement for the upcoming event.

“The Walk in the Park event hosted by Citizens for Brentwood Green Space is a great opportunity for local Brentwood businesses and residents to join together in support of their efforts to preserve green space and enhance Smith Park,” Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin said. “We want to encourage everyone to participate in this exciting event on October 8 and help raise funds for this important purpose.”

This year’s presenting sponsor is once again H.G. Hill Realty Company, which recently opened Hill Center Brentwood at the corner of Maryland Way and Franklin Road. The mixed-use center features over 20 tenants including LBMC, First Tennessee Bank, Merrill Lynch and restaurants including Uncle Julio’s, Holler and Dash, Nama Sushi and Del Frisco’s Grille.

“We are pleased to continue our support for the event and applaud the Citizens for Brentwood Green Space for their efforts to enhance the area’s extensive park system,” said Jimmy Granbery, chairman and CEO of H.G. Hill Realty Company. “It’s efforts like these that continue to contribute to the quality of life enjoyed by those who live and work in the Brentwood community.”

Hutchinson noted there are two new Gold sponsors this year as well: Synergy Realty Network and Andrews Transportation Group. Other new sponsors this year are CityPark, a Boyle Development, Highwoods Properties, Franklin Synergy Bank and Teresa Sivilis of Farmers Insurance. In addition to H. G. Hill Realty Company, returning event sponsors include Nolensville Market Square, Southern Oral & Facial Surgery, Middle Tennessee Ear, Nose & Throat, United Healthcare, Enterprise Holdings and The Mick Foundation.

Media partners are Brentwood Home Page, Williamson Herald, YOUR Williamson Magazine, WAKM-AM radio and Alphagraphics. The event also features a growing list of promotional sponsors including Neighborhood Barre Nashville, Mere Bulles and Amerigo’s restaurants.

“This year’s commitment to our event from the local business and media community has been phenomenal,” added Hutchinson. “In addition to having several new sponsors this year, we are honored to have the continued commitment of so many of Brentwood’s top companies.”

Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, Inc. is a volunteer citizens group organized as a non-profit (501c3) corporation. The mission of the organization is to preserve open space in Brentwood the form of parks, trails, historic sites, and flood plains while being sensitive to the rights of landowners and developers.