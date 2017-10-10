Want to help plan and execute the Williamson County Fair?

The Williamson County Fair Board is seeking volunteers to fill a number of

roles, including board positions, as planning ramps up for 2018.

The annual 9-day event, which focuses on highlighting the county’s agricultural and historical legacy through educational and interactive exhibits, requires year-round planning and involvement from hundreds of volunteers.

“Williamson County is growing rapidly and we have been fortunate to see that reflected in the Fair’s growth, as well,” said Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Mayor and Fair Chairman. “We want to invite those who are new to the area and seeking opportunities to get involved to consider joining this community-centered cause.”

Those with interest or expertise in a particular area may specify their desired committee on which to serve. Committees include Agriculture, Creative and Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, Entertainment, Entry Processing, Finance and Budget, Livestock, Parking, Public Safety and more. Volunteers will be asked to attend monthly Board meetings and to assist onsite in various capacities in the weeks leading up to, during and the week after the Fair.

While the need for volunteers is broad, there are specific committees seeking assistance, like the 4-H & Youth committee. New to the 2017 Fair was the 4-H & Youth Village exhibit where family-friendly demonstrations and projects focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) were held every day. Activities like bird house building, cupcake decorating workshops, robotics contests and more require ongoing oversight throughout Fair arena hours,

and many volunteers are needed to ensure the exhibit’s success. Volunteers will be properly educated and trained prior to the Fair, and no experience is required.

Available leadership positions include chair of the Agriculture committee and positions on the Livestock committee. There are also opportunities for students looking to fulfill service hour requirements for class projects or service organizations.

“Just like the Fair itself, there is a place for everyone when it comes to volunteering,” Anderson said. “Whether you’re available to serve year-round on the Board or can lend a few hours of your time during the week of the Fair, there are myriad opportunities available and anyone can find a role that fits his or her interests and schedule.”

Those interested in learning more about volunteering with the Williamson County Fair may fill out a form online at www.williamsoncountyfair.org/p/get-involved/266.