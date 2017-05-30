Want to host a golfer or caddie during Nashville Golf Open?

The PGA TOUR-owned web.com TOUR is only a few weeks away and organizers of the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting The Snedeker Foundation are seeking volunteers to assist with the tournament in addition local residents who are willing to host a player and/or caddie in their home during tournament week.

Held July 26–July2 at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, off Moores Lane in Brentwood, the Nashville Golf Open is the only PGA Tour-sanctioned professional golf event in Middle Tennessee.

There are multiple volunteer opportunities ranging from serving as a course marshal to being a walking scorer to assisting with transportation. Volunteers pay a minimal fee ($50 for adults and $20 for students ages 10-17). For this, adult volunteers receive a polo shirt and hat, two (2) Weekly Passes, four (4) Daily Passes, meals and more. Volunteers who work four shifts also get a complimentary greens fee. For more information and to register to volunteer, visit NGOgolf.com.

Players and caddies on the web.com Tour rely on local housing as an alternative to hotels to offset their travel expenses. More than 60 area residents are needed to open up their home during tournament week. The only requirement is to provide a private bedroom and bathroom. For more information or to apply, contact Player Housing Chair Andy Songer at asonger@songerandassociates. com.

Tickets for the Nashville Golf Open are now available through NGOgolf.com with all proceeds from ticket sales once again being donated to The Snedeker Foundation and Williamson County High Schools. Consumers can select the charity of their choice upon purchase.

Ticket prices start at $10 for a Daily Pass for one day’s admission and $35 for a Weekly Pass that provide access throughout the tournament week. Fans can also opt for reasonably priced hospitality suite access that includes food and beverage.

Opportunities also exist for companies to utilize Middle Tennessee’s only PGA TOUR-sanctioned professional golf event for hospitality. These range from playing spots in the Pro-Am event on Wednesday, June 28, to purchasing hospitality passes or a dedicated skybox. For information on sponsorship or Pro-Am packages, contact Bunny Cothren, bcothren@tourvisionpromotions. com, 615-566-1240.

The web.com TOUR’s 2017 Nashville Golf Open will have a $550,000 purse. Tournament play will take place from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2. James Driscoll, winner of the 2016 event, is scheduled to return to defend his title. Six of the top 10 finishers in 2016 are now playing on the PGA TOUR.

The Nashville Golf Open is run by Brentwood-based Tour Vision Promotions. It is one of three PGA TOUR-sanctioned events held in Tennessee. The others include the PGA TOUR’s FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis and the web.com TOUR’s News-Sentinel Open presented by Pilot in Knoxville.

The web.com TOUR represents the path to the PGA TOUR with 50 new players graduating each year to the TOUR based on performance. Notable players who got their start on the web.com TOUR include Brandt Snedeker, John Daly, Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Bubba Watson and many other current stars.

For more information on purchasing tickets, corporate hospitality or sponsorships, visit NGOgolf.com.